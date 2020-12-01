Advertisement

Another South Dakota inmate dies from COVID-19

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (KEVN) -A fourth South Dakota inmate has died from COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

A fourth inmate at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died from the disease, according to the Department of Correction’s COVID-19 report.

A total of 2,159 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, though officials say only 76 of those cases are currently active. Mike Durfee State Prison has had 810 cumulative cases, 5 of which are active.

The Yankton Community Work Center has 61 active positive cases among inmates as of Tuesday.

Nine staff members are currently positive.

Officials have not confirmed any other details about the inmate’s death.

