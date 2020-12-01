Advertisement

Amazon driver runs into burning Fla. home to rescue elderly man

By WESH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:40 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - An Amazon delivery driver is being hailed as a hero for saving an elderly man stuck in a burning Florida home.

Amazon driver Sean Campbell, 23, was making his rounds Friday afternoon in a New Smyrna Beach, Florida, neighborhood when he heard women screaming. He dropped his packages and ran down the street to the scene of a house fire.

“I heard the screaming, and when you hear something like that, you have to go to it,” Campbell said.

Sean Campbell, a 23-year-old Amazon driver, says he's thankful the people inside the burning...
Sean Campbell, a 23-year-old Amazon driver, says he's thankful the people inside the burning home made it out safely.(Source: WESH via CNN)

A fire that started in the garage of an elderly couple’s home was quickly blowing up, and though a woman had gotten out with help from a neighbor, a man was still inside.

Campbell ripped open the front door.

“He was in the kitchen with his walker, just standing there. I don’t think he truly knew what was going on, so I was like, ‘Sir, come on, I need to help you. Come on, let’s get out,’” he said.

Despite the urgent situation, Campbell says the victim could not move quickly, so he had to be calm but convincing.

“He was trying to grab his walker. I was like, ‘No, we got to move… You got to see another day,’” he said.

Tim West, the couple’s son, wasn’t home when the fire broke out but arrived a short time later. He’s grateful his parents were rescued and says there’s no doubt that Campbell is a hero.

“It was fantastic he was both here and able to go inside and brave enough to go inside. We really appreciate that,” West said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog. The house wasn’t a total loss but is no longer livable. The family will be staying with a grandson that lives nearby.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a...
Walgreens burglar arrested by police after on-foot chase
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks at press conference. September 3, 2020.
Wyoming allocates funds to oil, gas operators amid pandemic
Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Wyoming governor still isolated with mild COVID-19 symptoms
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results