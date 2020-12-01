Advertisement

ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid

So far, air quality good in Rapid City
So far, air quality good in Rapid City (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for dust for Rapid City, west of The Gap, effective from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City’s Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert. Northwest winds will increase this morning to 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour. The winds are expected to subside early this evening, officials say.

The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality.

Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial and agricultural activities, and increase the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stockpiles and construction sites.

Hourly dust concentrations are available on the South Dakota Department of Energy and Natural Resources’ webpage.

