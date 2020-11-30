Advertisement

Windy with snow showers Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase overnight becoming mostly cloudy by morning. A few snow showers will pass through northeast Wyoming during the night. It’ll be breezy with temperatures falling into the 20s for many.

Another round of snow showers will slide through northeast Wyoming, the northern Black Hills and northwest South Dakota. A dusting is possible for some, and those in the northern hills could see up to an inch or two at most. Temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s tomorrow and it will be windy. There is a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Wednesday will be cold with highs struggling to make it out of the 20s. It’ll be breezy, so the wind could make it feel like the teens much of the day. Clouds will be decreasing, making it mostly sunny by afternoon.

The sunshine returns Thursday with highs near normal - around 40°. Warmer air returns Friday and into the weekend where highs are expected to make it back into the 50s with sunny skies. Nice weather continues through the middle of next week, at least.

