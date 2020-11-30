Advertisement

Walgreens burglar arrested by police after on-foot chase

At around 1:20 a.m. on November 27th, police were dispatched to 1902 Mt. Rushmore Road for a report of a burglary in progress.(Google Maps)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A burglar used a rock to break a glass window to enter a Walgreens on Rushmore Road early in the morning on Nov. 27.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office arrived as 28-year-old Cameron Salway of Rapid City was leaving with a bag full of the store’s inventory. The deputy chased Salway on foot for two blocks.

Along with other officers, Salway was detained. Upon searching his backpack, law enforcement found methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.

Salway was placed under arrest for 3rd Degree Burglary, Obstruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

