Advertisement

Rescuers saved ‘Boots’ the cat who was stuck in Spearfish drain pipe

The gray and white cat, which had gotten trapped in a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in...
The gray and white cat, which had gotten trapped in a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in Spearfish, could be heard meowing, prompting a nearby resident to call Spearfish Public Safety Dispatch around 12:24 p.m..(City of Spearfish)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After two hours of digging and work, a Spearfish Fire Department crew were finally able to save Boots, a cat who was trapped in a drainage pipe.

The gray and white cat could be heard meowing from a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in Spearfish on Nov. 28 in the afternoon.

The fire crew dug two and a half feet into the ground to open the pipe up and coax Boots to come up. With the help of food and prompting from Boot’s owner, the cat was saved. The cat was taken home, and firefighters put the drainage pipe back together and filled in the hole.

“We’re always thankful for happy endings with animal calls,” Fire Chief Travis Ladson said, thanking all units for their response.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council
Humane Society of the Black Hills; Sisi and Boo
Pet of the week: Sisi and Boo
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2020/11/17/rapid-city-area-schools-moves-all-students-to-level-3/
Rapid City Area Schools move levels, sparking concern
Deadwood residents weigh in on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents Speak out on City-buildings Mask-mandate