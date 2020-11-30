Rescuers saved ‘Boots’ the cat who was stuck in Spearfish drain pipe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After two hours of digging and work, a Spearfish Fire Department crew were finally able to save Boots, a cat who was trapped in a drainage pipe.

The gray and white cat could be heard meowing from a drainage pipe on North 10th Street in Spearfish on Nov. 28 in the afternoon.

The fire crew dug two and a half feet into the ground to open the pipe up and coax Boots to come up. With the help of food and prompting from Boot’s owner, the cat was saved. The cat was taken home, and firefighters put the drainage pipe back together and filled in the hole.

“We’re always thankful for happy endings with animal calls,” Fire Chief Travis Ladson said, thanking all units for their response.

