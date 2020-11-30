Advertisement

Rep. Dusty Johnson wants to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Making daylight saving time permanent has been discussed and supported by members in state and national legislature— but there are opponents.

Daylight Saving Time ends every November—and appears to put a damper on everyone’s mood and schedule. That’s why South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says he supports the “sunshine protection act.” it would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

“Increasingly, Americans enjoy their time after school after work. they don’t like it when it’s getting dark at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m.,” Rep. Johnson said.

While Rep. Johnson says there is widespread support from people he’s talked to — a similar bill in the South Dakota State Legislature failed by a narrow margin less than a year ago.

Opponents to the bill argue more daylight in the morning during the winter is a good thing.

“We have children waiting for the school bus in the morning, so, the beauty of flipping back to Central Standard Time during that window allows those children to be at that bus stop during daylight and that’s important from a safety aspect,” District 15 Rep. Linda Duba said.

Both those in favor of and against daylight saving time agree - the issue might be best dealt with at the federal level. the sunshine protection act has received nominal bipartisan support in both the united states house and senate.

“Daylight Savings Time is a creation of the federal government, we got us into this mess, we need to take some ownership on how to get us out.” Rep. Johnson said.

Johnson says he hopes the bill will come back up the next time they convene.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council
Humane Society of the Black Hills; Sisi and Boo
Pet of the week: Sisi and Boo
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2020/11/17/rapid-city-area-schools-moves-all-students-to-level-3/
Rapid City Area Schools move levels, sparking concern
Deadwood residents weigh in on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents Speak out on City-buildings Mask-mandate