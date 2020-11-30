Advertisement

Noem hires former Trump campaign staffer as state health communications director

South Dakota Department of Health
South Dakota Department of Health(South Dakota Department of Health)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Trump campaign press secretary will be the South Dakota Department of Health’s communications director.

Daniel Bucheli was the deputy press secretary for the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. from May 2019 to January. For the past decade, Bucheli has worked in various communications positions on a federal level. He’s worked for three other U.S. representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. House Republican conference, the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as mayor of Annapolis, Maryland.

Bucheli will begin serving following the recent departure of Derrick Haskins. Haskins’ annual salary was $67,328.02, according to open.sd.gov.

Bucheli will be the third out-of-state hire to join the Noem administration since she was elected governor in 2018.

Black Hills Fox News reached out to the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health for comment.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
‘You shot my son’; mother alleges political argument preceded shooting of teen
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
RCPD are looking for two unknown males wearing masks ran into 1515 Mt. Rushmore Road on Nov. 29.
RCPD: Two men wanted after robbing convience store in Rapid City
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert

Latest News

The Rapid City Council met Monday night to discuss any topics.
Mask mandate debate continues for Rapid City Council
Humane Society of the Black Hills; Sisi and Boo
Pet of the week: Sisi and Boo
Rapid City School district
School Board adds two days to winter break, tweaks mask requirement
https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2020/11/17/rapid-city-area-schools-moves-all-students-to-level-3/
Rapid City Area Schools move levels, sparking concern
Deadwood residents weigh in on Mask-mandate
Deadwood Residents Speak out on City-buildings Mask-mandate