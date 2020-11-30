Advertisement

Milder Today, but Much Colder Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:10 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures are rather chilly this morning, but milder air moves back in this afternoon. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s throughout the area with southeast winds.

As we start December tomorrow, expect a change in the weather pattern as a strong cold front will barrel though tonight into Tuesday morning. Gusty winds and much colder temperatures can be expected, and as a cold upper level trough moves overhead, a few snow showers will be possible, especially in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Temperatures will e at their coldest on Wednesday when highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

Another upper level ridge of high pressure builds in by the end of the week, resulting in warmer temperatures and dry conditions once again.

