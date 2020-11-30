Advertisement

Earn extra money when you volunteer with Friends of Food Security

Earn a $25 Walmart give card for every four hours of volunteerism
Feeding South Dakota volunteers
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new program launched Monday, Nov 30 with hopes of bringing the community together to help those in need.

The “Friends of Food Security” program aims to find more volunteers for Feeding South Dakota and Meals on Wheels -- two groups saying they are in “dire need” of more help.

To help bring in those needed volunteers, the John T Vucurevich Foundation will give out a $25 gift card for every four hours you volunteer with either group.

When people facing food insecurity are fed, it can improve their entire well being.

‘When someone is able to have a meal and when someone feels well because they have food, that immediately impacts the mental health of our community,’ Audrey Nordine, Black Hills Program Coordinator Help Line Center, says

To sign up for either of the programs, you can call 211.

