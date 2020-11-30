Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new restaurant is bringing authentic European food to downtown Rapid City.

Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the owner said the community has been very supportive and loving their lobster ravioli.

Alessio Disabatino, the owner, said he visited Rapid City and fell in love with the area and wanted to bring the Italian food he loves to the Black Hills.

“I believe I can bring that to the plate. I make authentic cuisine directly from Rome to Milan with all the best ingredients from Italy,” said Disabatino. “We make our own bread, we make our own dressing, we make our pastas. We try to make everything authentic and special.”

The restaurant is currently only open for dinner, but DiSabatino has plans to expand the hours in the future.

