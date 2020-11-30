Advertisement

Downtown businesses have been affected by the pandemic

As a boutique prepares to go out of business, a zero-waste store expands.
As a boutique prepares to go out of business, a zero-waste store expands.
As a boutique prepares to go out of business, a zero-waste store expands.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three-fourths of a year into the coronavirus pandemic and business owners are still finding their footing. Some have even closed their doors, while other businesses have opened.

As a boutique prepares to go out of business, a zero-waste store expands. For the owner of Main Street’s Revival, the pandemic was the tipping point for closing their doors.

“She’d been thinking about it for a couple of years and we decided, oh, let’s go another year,” said Arnette Correa, Revival’s manager. “But then things kind of slowed down a little bit last year and then when COVID hit, it was just the right decision to make.”

For Bestowed Essentials out of Hippie Haven, having an online presence not only kept sales afloat but caused an influx of sales leading to expansion.

“Our online store is the reason we are able to get through this year. And like I mentioned, our store was closed for three months during the beginning of the pandemic and we would not have been able to continue paying rent on our store location if we didn’t have online sales coming in,” said Callee Ackland with Bestowed Essentials and Hippie Haven. “And I’m glad that we already had an online presence well established before the pandemic even started.”

Correa said the number of customers has always fluctuated for downtown stores, but less foot traffic over the years has been a breaking point for some.

“Earlier in the year, four stores on this block closed,” said Correa. “This was even before COVID. Right at the first of the year, we lost four boutiques and that was hard on us also.”

Ackland said they feel the occasional lack of foot traffic as well.

“I think that can definitely hurt our foot traffic, is the parking prices. Sometimes not being able to find parking and then I think there’s so many empty storefronts on main street and I think that kind of deters people from wanting to go to the remaining businesses,” said Ackland.

Bestowed Essentials continues to thrive, but Revival will close up shop just before Christmas.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert
Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee

Latest News

Sabatinos, located in downtown Rapid City, opened November 17th. And despite the pandemic, the...
Downtown restaurant creates authentic Italian food
Photographer Melanie McIntire gets ready to take some holiday photos.
Holiday photos, a tradition by many families across the world but some aren’t able to afford them
The community came out for a fun day and to help local businesses.
Main Street Square hosted their annual winter market
The money raised goes toward providing services for the community.
A fun event featuring the Grinch, cookies, and hot chocolate aims to raise funds and awareness for a serious cause in the Black Hills.