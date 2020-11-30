Advertisement

District 27 Representative on COVID-19: ‘We are losing all of the fundamentals that make us Oglala Lakota.’

District 27 Rep. Peri Pourier describes the struggles her community has faced during the...
District 27 Rep. Peri Pourier describes the struggles her community has faced during the pandemic due to comorbidities and the lack of housing infrastructure and fresh food on MSNBC Sunday, Nov. 29.(MSNBC)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SCENIC, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota District 27 State Representative told MSNBC that the Pine Ridge Reservation is “on a tipping point between survival and crisis.”

Rep. Peri Pourier (D-Dist. 27) said the surge in South Dakota disproportionately affects its Native American population. Pine Ridge Reservation’s struggles are due to poor infrastructure and comorbidities, Pourier said.

“We are losing our elders. We’re losing our knowledge keepers, our language… We are losing all of the fundamentals that make us Oglala Lakota,” Pourier said.

On Nov. 29. Pourier told Ali Velshi in Scenic that treating community members in Minnesota, Nebraska and other South Dakota cities. Pine Ridge is a food desert, has high rates of teen suicide and addiction. According to U.S. Census data, the poverty rate for American Indians living on Pine Ridge is 53.75%. The United States average is 15.6%.

“Life is already hard. It’s already a struggle,” Pourier said. “We depend on South Dakota to get our services. It’s just a difficult thing to come out on top of and survive through.”

After her national debut, Pourier shared a letter she and Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D-District 27) sent to Gov. Kristi Noem on Nov. 19, urging the state to implement a mask requirement. The Governor hasn’t responded yet, according to Pourier on Sunday. This letter was sent after Noem’s press conference on Nov. 18.

COVID deaths more than doubled since Nov. 1, 2020 in South Dakota. Many South Dakotans are facing life and death...

Posted by Representative Peri Pourier on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

