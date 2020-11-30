Ammunition sales boom for local store in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some industries are up, while others are down this year because of the pandemic. One market that is doing well is the gun industry. Gun sales are still going strong despite the pandemic.

Mark Bloatie, an employee at First Stop Gun and Coin in Rapid City, says it’s been a busy season.

“It’s been a busy season, it’s been a very year, our inventory’s low ammunition sales have been brisk,” Bloatie said.

It’s “simple,” Bloatie says, inventory is low because people are buying we are in the middle of pheasant and deer season.

Lots of people are stopping by to purchase gear. Bloatie says it’s hard to get a product but it has been easy to sell.

