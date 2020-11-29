Warm Monday; Isolated snow possible early Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been a very mild and dry end to the month of November, and mild conditions may continue for the first week of December as least. A cold morning commute on tap with temperatures falling into the mid 20s this evening. Leave the sunglasses and jackets by the door because you will need those tomorrow! A slight cool down is forthcoming for the middle of this week as a weak disturbance moves in from the NW. A cold front is expected to move through Monday overnight and early Tuesday, bringing breezy conditions and dropping temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

There is a slight chance for snow Tuesday evening in the Black Hills, as upslope snow showers may develop from NW winds usher in colder air. Light isolated snow showers look to to develop early Wednesday morning, and those living in the Foothills or in the plains could see a few flurries flying around. The main concern is the lack of moisture with this system which isn’t showing impressive forecasting models. However, rising air will be in place as this system moves toward the southeast which could support light snow activity for the Hills. Light accumulations are expected with less than an inch possible.

Mild and dry weather expected to return by Friday and into next weekend. Temperatures in the low 50s will return for next weekend, so if you have any outdoor plans, next weekend will be beautiful to get those done. Nothing like mild air bringing us through the first week of December!

