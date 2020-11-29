Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – The mysterious metal sculpture that appeared in a desert canyon in Utah is now gone.
It’s unclear who removed it.
The monolith drew widespread interest since it was discovered Nov. 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety.
It also drew the attention of the state’s Bureau of Land Management, because installing it was illegal.
The bureau said it received reports of the monolith’s removal Friday.
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.