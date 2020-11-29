Much Cooler Temperatures as we Close the Weekend
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I hope you enjoyed our 60s Saturday, because they aren’t coming back for a bit. A strong cold front is ushering in much cooler air for Sunday. However, temperatures really are just returning to normal. And, no precipitation is expected with this system.
After a modest warm-up Monday, another vigorous front blows through Tuesday. This front will be accompanied by clouds and gusty winds. Temperatures will be colder Tuesday and Wednesday.
But a ridge of high pressure aloft builds in late next week, and that means warmer air returns.
