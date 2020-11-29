Main Street Square hosted their annual winter market

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crowds gathered for the annual winter market at Main Street Square featuring fun, food, and shopping.

“There’s 12 vendors out here and everyone has a little bit of something to choose from and then of course all the restaurants and businesses are open downtown today for Small Business Saturday,” says Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodriguez. “So just a great overall weekend, what has been a really tough year.”

Usually the parade of lights would kick off after the tree lighting ceremony, but because of COVID-19, it was cancelled.

That didn’t stop the community from coming out and shopping local.

Bernadette Barnaud, owner of Owl Creek Organics says most of her events were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and was excited to finally be out in the community.

“It’s really important to the community and to small businesses here in town and it gives us a venue to sell, you know a lot of us don’t own shops. I sell to certain retailers but we obviously make more direct selling to the public,” says Barnaud.

COVID-19 has hit many small businesses hard, but it hasn’t stopped the community from starting their own store.

New business owner Cassie Vogt of Nice and Plum went out today for her first-ever pop-up.

“Well it’s the opportunity to come and be face to face with customers and it’s a way other than just online shopping,” says Vogt. “It’s a way for people to be able to see what you have and touch it and feel it and interact with it, so it’s a lot of fun.”

With many events cancelled this year, many local vendors are looking toward upcoming events.

