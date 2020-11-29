Advertisement

Holiday photos, a tradition by many families across the world but some aren’t able to afford them

By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Uplifting Parents Program provides resources and support to single-parent families.

“Sometimes they can’t work during school so they’re living off of their loans, whatever else they get,” says Heidi Hanzlik from the Uplifting Parents Program. “Extra income isn’t really used for pictures and stuff like that so they put those by the wayside.”

Catholic Social Services, Younique Finds, and owner of Focus on the Memory Melanie McIntire teamed up to give these families holiday photos

“I did this last year and it turned out really well and so I thought I would offer my services again and sure enough they took the opportunity and signed up. We have 16 slots and all 16 slots are taken,” says McIntire.

The space at Younique Finds is decorated with holiday cheer to make sure these families have something to look back on.

“Family pictures is not necessarily a need, but it is a want and people want to preserve those memories especially during Christmas time where memories happen and it’s just nice to be given that opportunity to take pictures without having to worry money costs or anything like that,” says McIntire.

Catholic Social Services will be taking in new applications starting in January.

