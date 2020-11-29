Advertisement

Governor nixes parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the...
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newson has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, marking the fourth time a governor has blocked her release, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. A California panel recommended parole in July for Van Houten, who has spent nearly five decades in prison. Newsom reversed her release once previously and his predecessor, Jerry Brown, blocked it twice.(Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newson has reversed parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, marking the fourth time a governor has blocked her release.

A California panel recommended parole in July for Van Houten, who has spent nearly five decades in prison. Newsom reversed her release once previously and his predecessor, Jerry Brown, blocked it twice.

Van Houten’s attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, said they will appeal Newsom’s decision.

“This reversal will demonstrate to the courts that there is no way Newsom will let her out,” Pfeiffer said. “So they have to enforce the law or it will never be enforced.”

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. Van Houten was 19 when she and other cult members fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared the couple’s blood on the walls.

The day before, other Manson followers, not including Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

Newsom said in his decision that “evidence shows that she currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison.”

Pfeiffer had unsuccessfully requested her release in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, at her parole hearing, Van Houten talked about her childhood, including being devastated by her parents’ divorce when she was 14, using drugs, and running away with a boyfriend at the age of 17. She met Manson while traveling along the coast.

Manson was living on the edge of Los Angeles with the “family” he recruited to survive a race war that he said he would spark with random, horrifying murders.

Manson died in 2017 of natural causes at a California hospital while serving a life sentence.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy
The community came out for a fun day and to help local businesses.
Main Street Square hosted their annual winter market

Latest News

Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday,...
Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared