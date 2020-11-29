A fun event featuring the Grinch, cookies, and hot chocolate aims to raise funds and awareness for a serious cause in the Black Hills.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Front Porch Coalition, an organization focused on suicide prevention, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rapid City joined forces to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

The money goes toward providing services which they say have been used more than usual during 2020.

Bridget Swier from the Front Porch Coalition says that in Pennington County they have seen a 233% increase in youth suicides this year.

”It is very important, unfortunately, it’s necessary,” says Swier. “We wish that it wasn’t, but we are far too busy.”

The Front Porch Coalition will be launching a new group called Defying Defeat to help teenagers in the community.

If you or someone else needs help text “TALK” to 741-741. You can also call the Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255.

