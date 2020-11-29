Advertisement

A fun event featuring the Grinch, cookies, and hot chocolate aims to raise funds and awareness for a serious cause in the Black Hills.

The money raised goes toward providing services for the community.
The money raised goes toward providing services for the community.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Front Porch Coalition, an organization focused on suicide prevention, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rapid City joined forces to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

The money goes toward providing services which they say have been used more than usual during 2020.

Bridget Swier from the Front Porch Coalition says that in Pennington County they have seen a 233% increase in youth suicides this year.

”It is very important, unfortunately, it’s necessary,” says Swier. “We wish that it wasn’t, but we are far too busy.”

The Front Porch Coalition will be launching a new group called Defying Defeat to help teenagers in the community.

If you or someone else needs help text “TALK” to 741-741. You can also call the Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy
The community came out for a fun day and to help local businesses.
Main Street Square hosted their annual winter market

Latest News

The community came out for a fun day and to help local businesses.
Main Street Square hosted their annual winter market
Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday