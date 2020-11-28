Advertisement

Christmas decorations put museum visitors in the holiday spirit

For over a decade the South Dakota State Railroad Museum has decorated its railroad memorabilia with holiday cheer.


By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For over a decade the South Dakota State Railroad Museum has decorated its railroad memorabilia with holiday cheer.

23 Christmas trees and holiday exhibits fill the museum to complement the train history. Although this is slightly less than in year’s past, the tree themes range from trains to dinosaurs. The museum’s curator said this tradition began before the museum even had exhibits.

”It started in the museum before we even had any displays in here, we had model trains running around on the floor and people had a great time but that was 11 years ago,” said Rick Mills, the South Dakota State Railroad Museum curator. “Now it’s evolved into a whole production where we decorate cabooses, we decorate the whole area, the whole museum with all sorts of trees.”

The decorated museum is open every weekend in December leading up to Christmas, with special times to stop by on Christmas Eve and December 26th and 27th.

