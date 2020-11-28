Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:45 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
Pennington County Sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in SD
Allender’s unique perspective on Thom’s Amendment A lawsuit
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Police arrest Rapid City man for shooting 19-year-old dead
People wearing masks in Deadwood, S.D.
Reaction to Deadwood mask mandate
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy

Latest News

This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom