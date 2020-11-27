Advertisement

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Kid Rock scheduled to perform at Buffalo Chip

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs at Daytona International Speedway in...
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Kid Rock performs at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kid Rock, who has been teasing the public about a run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, said Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, during a radio interview that he is not running for the Senate. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)(WIBW)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Buffalo Chip is looking toward 2021 and announced Kid Rock will headline The Buffalo Chip’s annual concert.

The Kid Rock performance will celebrate the campground’s 40th year on Aug. 8, 2021. Additionally, The Chip will give away a $30,000 grand prize package to one winner and three of their friends in partnership with Black Hills Harley-Davidson and Liv Hospitality.

The package called the King of Sturgis, includes four Black Hills Harley-Davidson gift cards valued at $2,500 each, a four-week-long hotel stay at a Liv Hospitality property, $500 in free gaming play per winner, four Top Shelf VIP upgrades with four front row reserved concert viewing seats, reserved spaces on each motorcycle ride throughout the rally.

Registration for the package is open now.

Pre-sale admission for the rally at the Buffalo Chip is also available.

ed.

Most Read

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
Pennington County Sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in SD
Allender’s unique perspective on Thom’s Amendment A lawsuit
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Police arrest Rapid City man for shooting 19-year-old dead
People wearing masks in Deadwood, S.D.
Reaction to Deadwood mask mandate
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy

Latest News

Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy