Advertisement

South Dakota State House makes committee assignments

The committee assignments will stick with the legislatures throughout the course of the 2021 state legislative session.
(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State House has made committee assignments for the upcoming state legislative session.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) had picked out who would chair and vice-chair various committees several weeks ago, shortly after having elected leadership for the upcoming session. Leadership in the State House is also tabbed with making committee assignments. Joint committee assignments have also been filled out in totality.

Those committee assignments are as follows:

Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee: Chair Marty Overweg (R-New Holland) Vice-Chair Charlie Hoffman (R-Eureka)

Commerce and Energy: Chair Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) Vice-Chair Arch Beal (R-Sioux Falls)

Appropriations: Chair Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) Vice-Chair Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City)

Education: Chair Lana Greenfield (R-Doland) Vice-Chair Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls)

Government Operations and Audit: Chair Randy Gross (R-Elkton) Vice-Chair Ernie Otten (R-Tea)

Health and Human Services: Chair Kevin Jensen (R-Canton) Vice-Chair Fred Deutsch (R-Florence)

Judiciary: Chair Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) Vice-Chair Mike Stevens (R-Yankton)

Legislative Procedure: (Speaker of the House) Chair Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) Vice-Chair Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids)

Local Government: Chair Nancy York (R-Watertown) Vice-Chair Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls)

Military and Veteran Affairs: Chair Tony Randolph (R-Rapid City) Vice-Chair Randy Gross (R-Elkton)

Retirement Laws: Chair Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) Vice-Chair Larry Tidemann (R-Brookings)

State Affairs: Chair Kent Peterson (R-Salem) Vice-Chair Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City)

Taxation: Chair Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen) Vice-Chair Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids)

Transportation: Chair Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) Vice-Chair Rocky Blare (R-Ideal)

To see the the entire list of State House committee members, click here.

Most Read

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
Pennington County Sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in SD
Allender’s unique perspective on Thom’s Amendment A lawsuit
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Police arrest Rapid City man for shooting 19-year-old dead
People wearing masks in Deadwood, S.D.
Reaction to Deadwood mask mandate
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy

Latest News

Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy