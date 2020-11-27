South Dakota State House makes committee assignments

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota State House has made committee assignments for the upcoming state legislative session.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) had picked out who would chair and vice-chair various committees several weeks ago, shortly after having elected leadership for the upcoming session. Leadership in the State House is also tabbed with making committee assignments. Joint committee assignments have also been filled out in totality.

Those committee assignments are as follows:

Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee: Chair Marty Overweg (R-New Holland) Vice-Chair Charlie Hoffman (R-Eureka)

Commerce and Energy: Chair Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) Vice-Chair Arch Beal (R-Sioux Falls)

Appropriations: Chair Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) Vice-Chair Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City)

Education: Chair Lana Greenfield (R-Doland) Vice-Chair Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls)

Government Operations and Audit: Chair Randy Gross (R-Elkton) Vice-Chair Ernie Otten (R-Tea)

Health and Human Services: Chair Kevin Jensen (R-Canton) Vice-Chair Fred Deutsch (R-Florence)

Judiciary: Chair Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) Vice-Chair Mike Stevens (R-Yankton)

Legislative Procedure: (Speaker of the House) Chair Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) Vice-Chair Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids)

Local Government: Chair Nancy York (R-Watertown) Vice-Chair Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls)

Military and Veteran Affairs: Chair Tony Randolph (R-Rapid City) Vice-Chair Randy Gross (R-Elkton)

Retirement Laws: Chair Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) Vice-Chair Larry Tidemann (R-Brookings)

State Affairs: Chair Kent Peterson (R-Salem) Vice-Chair Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City)

Taxation: Chair Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen) Vice-Chair Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids)

Transportation: Chair Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) Vice-Chair Rocky Blare (R-Ideal)

