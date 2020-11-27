Reflecting on Thanksgiving traditions, what people are thankful for

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Robert Brault said, “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” Given the chaos of 2020, many people were happy to talk about what they are thankful for, and their favorite traditions.

Alan and Lulie Swan are visiting from Orlando.

Lulie: “We’re thankful for family, friends, health, and joy.”

Alan: “I think always coming to Rapid City, and seeing my mom and dad, now just my mom, and spending the time with her. And she goes all-out with the turkey, stuffing-- it’s just very special-- and it’s been a tradition forever.”

A grandma is excited to see her children and grandchildren, and enjoy each other’s company around the dinner table.

“I am thankful for my family,” said Debra Francis, from Rapid City. “I’m thankful for this beautiful country I live in, and I’m thankful to be going to my daughter’s house, and visiting with all of my children on Sunday in a Zoom meeting.”

Originally from New Mexico, one Rapid City resident puts a unique southwestern twist on traditional thanksgiving food.

“Well, instead of gravy, we like to put red chili on green chili,” said Adele Franklin, from Rapid City.

On their way to Lead, a brother and sister from Lyman county said they will be spending time with family and friends.

“Just really spending time with family, and playing games, and eating a lot of food,” said Hayden Schelske.

“We love our thanksgiving turkey,” added Allison Schelske.

Happy Thanksgiving!

