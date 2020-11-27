RCAS students return to in-person learning Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - All Rapid City Area Schools schools will return to in-person instruction, after two weeks of remote learning for a majority of schools in the district.

Starting Nov. 30, RCAS students will physically be in classrooms Monday through Thursday, on Fridays students will have an e-learning day.

All activities and extracurriculars will return to Level 1.

Previously, staff shortages due to infection and quarantining pushed RCAS to move impacted schools into Level 3, remote learning. The RCAS COVID-19 Response Team said that staff numbers have improved. The number of staff infected or quarantining due to COVI-19 has dropped significantly.

RCAS has put safety measures in place and asked parents to implement them with their students. The measures are as follows:

Screen your child(ren) daily for symptoms and do not send your child(ren) to school if sick.

Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live when possible.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

