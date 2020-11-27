Advertisement

One business is lighting up Spearfish

The holiday season is finally here.
The holiday season is finally here.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM MST
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Now that Thanksgiving is coming to an end, Christmas is just around the corner.

Thursday night at Burrs Tender Care, they turned on their annual lights for the holiday season.

This tradition has been going on for close to thirty years and takes months to put up the tens of thousands of lights.

And decorator Philip Burr says with all the gloom this year, he hopes it will help the community.

”You know right now I think the littlest bit of happiness we can give. I think the world needs it right now and we are more than willing to give that,” says Burr.

Make sure to go check it out, the lights won’t be turned off until after Christmas.

Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
