New tattoo parlor opens at the Rushmore Mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening a business is no easy task, and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, many business owners had to close their doors for good.

But some new businesses are sprouting up, like The Ink Gallery at the Rushmore Mall.

The tattoo parlor opened a little over two weeks ago. The owner says business has been going very well, and they’re a lot busier than he expected to be.

Since opening, they’ve completed 60 piercings and 40 tattoos.

As to what it was like to open his doors during a pandemic.

“It’s very scary. I mean, it was a lot of thought process that went into it. Second, guessing some stuff, but just kind of relying on the years of experience we’ve had. This is, you know, a chain of stores, and the mall management made it so much easier to make those decisions a lot easier to follow through with,” says the owner of The Ink Gallery, Cris Valle.

The Ink Gallery doesn’t just offer tattoos and body piercings, people can also find clothing and custom canvas prints.

