Advertisement

New tattoo parlor opens at the Rushmore Mall

Opening a business during the pandemic.
Opening a business during the pandemic.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening a business is no easy task, and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, many business owners had to close their doors for good.

But some new businesses are sprouting up, like The Ink Gallery at the Rushmore Mall.

The tattoo parlor opened a little over two weeks ago. The owner says business has been going very well, and they’re a lot busier than he expected to be.

Since opening, they’ve completed 60 piercings and 40 tattoos.

As to what it was like to open his doors during a pandemic.

“It’s very scary. I mean, it was a lot of thought process that went into it. Second, guessing some stuff, but just kind of relying on the years of experience we’ve had. This is, you know, a chain of stores, and the mall management made it so much easier to make those decisions a lot easier to follow through with,” says the owner of The Ink Gallery, Cris Valle.

The Ink Gallery doesn’t just offer tattoos and body piercings, people can also find clothing and custom canvas prints.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
Pennington County Sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in SD
Allender’s unique perspective on Thom’s Amendment A lawsuit
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Police arrest Rapid City man for shooting 19-year-old dead
People wearing masks in Deadwood, S.D.
Reaction to Deadwood mask mandate
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy

Latest News

Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy