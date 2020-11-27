Advertisement

Cannabis group files to defend constitutional amendment

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -The group that campaigned to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota through a voter-backed constitutional amendment has filed in court to defend the amendment in a legal challenge brought by two law enforcement officers.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws organized a successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adults, as well as its commercial regulation and use by minors for medical needs.

The amendment was approved by 54% of voters on Election Day. But two law enforcement officers have brought a lawsuit arguing the amendment is not legal because it covers more than one subject.

