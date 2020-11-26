Advertisement

Tips on how to burn off that extra Thanksgiving food

Kellan Anderson from Monument Health and BHSU gives you advice
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:46 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holiday season offers plenty of food options, but filling up your plate come mealtime isn’t the best option.

“Portions are huge, that is where everyone always overdoes it, something I think would be a good idea to do would be to have a veggie tray for snacks beforehand,” Kellan Anderson, Strength and Conditioning Coach, BHSU contracted with Monument, says.

Many go into the holidays with plans not to overeat. Anderson has tips for you on how you can hold yourself accountable.

‘Set goals for yourself, and when you do set goals, you need to speak and talk about those goals with family members. That way, they are more likely to hold you accountable,” added Anderson.

Anderson also says exercise between your lunch and dinner over the holidays will not only help burn off what you ate but also have other impacts.

“Sometimes exercise can help crave some of those hungers and things like that. I know when I do a big workout, I’m not as hungry when I get done,” Anderson said.

With Christmas coming up as well, Anderson says starting with snacks earlier in the day will also help your body.

“Cause later in the day you are just eating calories and not burning them off so if you can eat desserts earlier in the day and utilize those calories rather than just eat right before bed and all those carbs and sugars will turn to fat,” continued Anderson.

