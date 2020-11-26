Advertisement

One organization in Rapid City has a new way to hand out Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving meals being handed out at St. Thomas More in Rapid City.
Thanksgiving meals being handed out at St. Thomas More in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:59 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As families have had to adapt to Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal traditions have as well.

The Knights of Columbus in Rapid City spent the morning handing out 600 Thanksgiving meals. This year was a little different, the organization did a curbside pickup to keep people in their vehicles and socially distanced.

This is the thirty-eighth year the Knights of Columbus has hosted this event. It always has a high turnout and this year was no different as hundreds of vehicles were lined up outside of St. Thomas More High School.

With this year causing hardships for many families, the Knights of Columbus are ready to fill the need.

”You know there’s a need. There’s always those in want and those that are in need of supplement of their income, people have lost their jobs, people have been sick, been in quarantine for 14 days. It’s tough to make that up and if we can fill a little bit of void, that makes us happy,” says Fred Berendse chairman of the Knights of Columbus.

Fred says he was very happy with the turnout from the community.

