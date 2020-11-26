No update on South Dakota COVID-19 numbers until Friday, health officials say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 data won’t be updated by the South Dakota Department of Health on Nov. 26 as health officials observe Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving! Our data dashboard will not be updated today. Tomorrow's #COVID19 case update will include cases from Nov. 26 & 27. Have a happy Thanksgiving! — Department of Health (@SDDOH) November 26, 2020

A tweet from the department’s Twitter account said that the Nov. 27 update will include new case numbers for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

The last update on Nov. 25 reported there were 15,312 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, with 570 people in hospitals statewide and a total of 849 deaths caused by the virus.

