‘Napoleon Dynamite’ producer engages South Dakota families through reading

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Napoleon Dynamite” producer and “Porter the Hoarder” author Sean Covel joined Natalie Morris to talk about the launch of his latest literacy project on Wednesday.

Covel’s 2020 Porter the Hoarder Reading and Family Engagement Project, a South Dakota-wide initiative meant to bring students and parents together through reading, launched last week.

The Wyoming-born, South Dakota-raised film and television producer donated 9,500 copies of “Porter the Hoarder and the Ransacked Room” to students across the state.

The program supplies a student and a parent with one copy of the book and “parent homework,” a pamphlet that encourages families to read together and help children understand the lessons of the story.

Additionally, Covel drew around 4,000 kids in to a reading and drawing event over YouTube during the launch.

“Porter the Hoarder” is described as a “look-and-find” and “read-with-me” book. The series follows the tales of Porter, an obnoxious, opinionated little girl who often has to be reminded to clean her room. Throughout the books, kids are encouraged to locate a variety of eccentric and strange objects as they read the story.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this article and by visiting the Porter the Hoarder website.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.