Advertisement

Jeff Bezos Earth Fund gives $12M to NDN Collective

NDN Collective
NDN Collective(NDN Collective)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recently, a local, indigenous-led nonprofit received $12 million from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s Earth Fund.

Earth Fund distributes $10 billion to activists, scientists and other initiatives working to address climate change.

NDN Collective in Rapid City will use its $12 million to support smaller Native American groups working on climate justice work over the course of three years.

“We are not an intermediary organization, but a movement infrastructure organization. Thus, the $12 million from the Bezos Earth Fund will be used for the purpose of building the infrastructure for our movement and funding innovative, Indigenous-led climate solutions that honor our relationship to Mother Earth and all life,” CEO and President Nick Tilsen wrote.

Started in 2018, NDN Collective works with more than 200 indigenous groups in the United States of America. Started in 2018.

“This work is deeply embedded in our values as an all-Indigenous team of changemakers, community builders, and grassroots organizers. We descend from ancestors who were in constant relationship with the land and all creation, and today, we continue to honor those ancestral teachings, living out the same values of being in right relationship with the land, our Mother Earth and all life,” Tilsen said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths for past 48 hours
Pennington County Sheriff sues to block recreational marijuana in SD
Allender’s unique perspective on Thom’s Amendment A lawsuit
Sharp is facing faces charges of Second degree murder and is in custody and there is no threat...
Police arrest Rapid City man for shooting 19-year-old dead
People wearing masks in Deadwood, S.D.
Reaction to Deadwood mask mandate
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy

Latest News

Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Amazon helps those shopping online this Holiday season
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
Small businesses are excited for Small Business Saturday
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
“Shop local, support your locals,” says one Rapid City business owner
Storybook Island’s biggest fundraiser began Friday night, drawing visitors in with 17 miles of...
Christmas Nights of Light features lots of holiday joy