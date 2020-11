RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Thanksgiving that she’s going to be a grandmother.

Noem’s daughter Kassidy Noem Peters and son-in-law Kyle Peters told social media Thursday.

We’re so excited to meet our blessing in July🤍 Posted by Kassidy Noem Peters on Thursday, November 26, 2020

“I’m going to be soooo good at this,” Gov. Noem said on Facebook.

The baby is expected to be due July 1.

I’m going to be a GRANDMA!!! Happy Thanksgiving to me! ❤️. Kass and Kyle are due July 1. Bryon and I are thrilled.... I’m going to be soooo good at this 😊 Posted by Governor Kristi Noem on Thursday, November 26, 2020

