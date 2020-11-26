Sean Covel’s Hill City-inspired book arrives in time for Christmas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sean Covel, producer of critically-acclaimed indie film ”Napoleon Dynamite”, talked about the formal launch of “Marlon McDoogle’s Magical Night” on Good Morning Black Hills’ Wednesday program.

The beautifully-illustrated children’s book is based on the Black Hills Central Railroad’s 1880′s Train. It was written when Meg Warder, owner of the locomotive, challenged Covel to write a Christmas book involving the Hill City relic.

Covel says “the book unexpectedly arrived just before Christmas last year and [wasn’t] announced ... so [2020] is truly our launch.”

The book is a classic Christmas tale that has the reader step into the shoes of Angus, a young boy who is eager to receive “a gift he’ll never forget” from the eponymous character and Angus’ grandfather, Marlon McDoogle. To the surprise of Angus, he finds himself on a secret mission to help Santa bring presents to good boys and girls by train on Christmas Eve.

The illustrations started with illustrator Diego Velasquez drawing a 3D rendering of the entire train station, and then “moving the camera” to choose compositions. He would then color them.

The book has done well at several independent publishing awards competitions. Recently it was the most-winning book of the last 9 years at the 2020 Next Gen Independent Book Awards. Marlon won for:

- Finalist in Action/Adventure Fiction - (Not age specific)

- Inspirational Fiction - (Not age specific)

- Illustrated Picture book - (Ages 6+)

- Best Overall Design - Fiction

- 3rd Place Grand Prize

You can learn more about Covel’s latest book by watching the video at the top of this article or by visiting the following links.

