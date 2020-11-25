Police arrest Rapid City man for shooting 19-year-old dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE Nov. 27

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 19-year-old Ocean Sun Eberlein of Rapid City.

Police arrested 43-year-old Jason Ray Sharp on Wednesday and he faces Second-degree murder charges.

according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Eberlein was shot on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rapid City man for shooting and killing a 19-year-old.

At 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, Pennington County Police responded to the shooting and arrested Jason Ray Sharp, 43, of Rapid City.

Sharp is facing charges of Second-degree murder and is in custody, and there is no threat to the public from this incident.

The young man’s identity who died from a gunshot wound is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Pennington Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this homicide jointly. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.