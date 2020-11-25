Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meals on wheels Western South Dakota fed around 900 senior citizens last Friday for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

Usually, the organization has a congregational Thanksgiving event, but this year looked a little different due to the pandemic. Instead, Meals on Wheels delivered the meals or the seniors could go pick them up.

This year, their Thanksgiving dinner consisted of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, dinner rolls, and of course pumpkin pie.

Jodie Litz says this year it was a great effort, especially since there has been a shortage of volunteers due to the pandemic.

“It was a monumental effort, so proud of the people at our kitchen, so proud of all the people that have stepped up, we just have really seen a huge outpouring for that, however on a normal day today we’re still finding shortages in volunteers”

Litz says she hopes to see more volunteers in the future, every week Meals on Wheels has at least 100 local volunteers.

