Local Market Provides Healthy Thanksgiving Meal Tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving meals can also be nutritious for people on a strict diet or that can only eat certain ingredients. Keto and Paleo diets are some of the popular diets in 2020, those consist of low sugars and low-carbs.

For Thanksgiving, turkey’s that are non-GMO and with no added hormones is also a way to make your thanksgiving a lot healthier.

Christian Seely owner of the Market Health food store in Rapid City says it is easy to turn a hearty Thanksgiving meal into a healthy one.

“Obviously using fresh produce and fresh things are always the right thing to do because your reducing sodium and things that people don’t want in their diets”

Natural sugars and organic sweeteners are also a healthy alternative for desserts.

