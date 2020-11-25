Advertisement

Knights of Columbus will deliver free Thanksgiving meals to your car

The feed is held on Thanksgiving
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Knights of Columbus is holding their annual Thanksgiving day meal Thursday.

It’s is free and open to everyone in the community.

Work began early Tuesday morning to cook 32 Thanksgiving roasts complete with all the fixings for the Thursday feast.

In years past the meal was served in the cafeteria of St. Thomas More where they served up hundreds of dinners, however, this year will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing a curbside pickup so where the guests remain in their vehicles and we bring the meals to them,” Fred Berendse, chairman of the Knights of Columbus said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Thomas More High School at 300 Fairmont Blvd.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
shooting
Rapid City man shot in Sioux Falls while sleeping in car
The RCPD is currently working to locate 19-year-old Damen Long Soldier. He has been identified...
RCPD continue to look for suspect who robbed a casino
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
Pennington County Sheriff's Office joins Virtual Crisis Care pilot program
You can no longer review the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Latest News

Deadwood
Deadwood becomes latest South Dakota city to issue a mask mandate
The lab assistant normally just draws blood but in the last nine months has taken on additional...
Monument Health employee shares view from the front lines
The 2-year program gives Western Dakota Tech students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant...
Western Dakota Technical College’s HVAC students are in high demand
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals