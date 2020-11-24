Where to toss those broken Christmas lights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you haven’t already many of you will soon be setting up Christmas lights. But what do you do if those strands aren’t working?

On Monday, Nov 30 and going until the end of January, Rapid City’s solid waste division is asking that you recycle those lights, by dropping them off at several sites across town.

Lights are often referred to by landfill workers as “tanglers” for the issues they can create while being processed.

”If those aren’t disposed of properly. They can get mixed up in our auger especially in our recycling line. That can cause some damage, backup and downtime for our guys,” Janice Knight, Rapid City Solid Wast Community Outreach,says

Last year the city recycled two thousand pounds of lights

Lights can be dropped off at the following locations ( November 30- January 31)

*Ace Hardware: 1602 E. St. Patrick Street, 320 W. Boulevard, 1724 W. Main Street

*Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive

*Boyd’s Drug Store: Baken Park (entrance to Boyd’s Liquor)

*City Hall: 300 Sixth Street

*Rapid City Public Library: 610 Quincy Street

*MRF Office Building/Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79

