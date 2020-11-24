Rapid City will stop public transportation on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid Transit System (RTS), including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, will not operate Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

This two-day suspension in operations will impact all riders. Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.

For more information, contact Rapid Transit System at 394-6631.

