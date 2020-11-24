Advertisement

Rapid City man shot in Sioux Falls while sleeping in car

shooting
shooting(wcax)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:35 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police say a Rapid City man was hospitalized after a shooting in east-central Sioux Falls was shot while he was sleeping in a car.

Sioux Falls authorities are still looking for suspects in Monday afternoon’s shooting, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

In a briefing Tuesday, Clemens identified the victim as a 30-year-old Rapid City man.

Clemens said the victim had fallen asleep in the back seat of a car in the area of 5th Street and St. Paul Avenue. When he woke up, he was out of the car and felt pain in his abdomen, and realized he had been shot. He was unable to tell police if he got out of the car on his own or if he had been pushed out.

The victim began knocking on doors until he was able to get someone to call the police. He was eventually taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Clemens said no arrests have been made, but police believe they have identified two suspects in the case. He said many facts about why the man was shot are still unclear, and that police still have “a lot of questions” in the case.

