Advertisement

Officers hand out turkeys instead of tickets in NYC

By News 12 Brooklyn Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:50 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Getting pulled over by a police officer can ruin any day, but that was definitely not the case in New York City as officers handed out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

The New York City Police Department’s Rapid Response Team was on a mission Monday in the Bronx neighborhood. Just moments after a driver made a turn at a red light, officers closed in, jumping out of the car, surrounding the vehicle and handing the driver – a turkey.

“Oh, my God, you scared me. Thank God, it’s not a ticket,” the driver said. “I was so scared. Thank you so much!”

The officers made several stops for minor infractions, like an obstructed view, but instead of handing out tickets, they cut the drivers a break and gave them turkeys.

It was a way to spread some love during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left a lot of people struggling.

“Watching the news and seeing the long lines at these food banks, we all collectively came together and said how can we surprise people?” one officer said.

Even with masks on, they accomplished their goal, and happiness shone through.

Copyright 2020 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City Catholic priest sentenced to federal prison
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against passing of recreational marijuana

Latest News

Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
LIVE: Biden bringing forward his intended national security team
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
LIVE: Biden, Harris to announce cabinet nominees