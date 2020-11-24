Advertisement

Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week

This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif. Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for a nonfiction book.

Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million. Sales also include audio and digital books.

“A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies just in its first day. Among former White House residents, only Obama’s wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her “Becoming,” published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and is currently in the top 20 on Amazon.com.

George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton’s “My Life” topped 1 million in eight days. The two presidential memoirs have now each sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies, totals that Obama’s book should easily surpass.

No nonfiction comes close to the pace set by J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 8 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who left a robbery in a light-colored late-2000s...
RCPD continue to look for suspect who robbed a casino
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
shooting
Rapid City man shot in Sioux Falls while sleeping in car
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against passing of recreational marijuana

Latest News

Deadwood
Deadwood becomes the latest city to issue a mask mandate
The lab assistant normally just draws blood but in the last nine months has taken on additional...
Monument Health employee shares view from the front lines
The 2-year program gives Western Dakota Tech students hands-on learning in a COVID-resistant...
Western Dakota Technical College’s HVAC students are in high demand
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Meals on Wheels Provides 900 Thanksgiving Meals
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end