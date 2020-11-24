Advertisement

New Dahl Arts Center gallery features Casper native Gabrielle Reeves

New Dahl Museum show features Casper, WY native
New Dahl Museum show features Casper, WY native
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new gallery has opened at the Dahl Arts Center featuring work by a Wyoming native.

Gabrielle Reeves is originally from Casper and has spent the last four years painting architecture in Turkey.

“I’m so fascinated with it because it was like nothing I’ve seen before so coming here and being able to share that world with Wyoming and South Dakota,” Reeves said. “It is exciting and almost like experiencing the place again.”

The gallery will be open through March 6.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City Catholic priest sentenced to federal prison
A lawsuit was filed by the Pennington County Sheriff and the Superintendent of the South Dakota...
South Dakotans react to lawsuit against passing of recreational marijuana

Latest News

A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Rep. Johnson: Time for Trump to ‘begin the transition process’
Christmas lights
Where to toss those broken Christmas lights
Ward 1 city council representative speaks out
Rapid City mask-mandate: Second reading scheduled for mask ordinance
Over 400 cars a day on average were seen at the testing site
Free Rapid City mass COVID-19 testing concludes busy last day