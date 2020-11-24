Advertisement

Locals express how they feel about some big retail stores being closed on Thanksgiving

Stores like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving.
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past few years, some big retail stores kicked off their Black Friday deals the night of Thanksgiving.

But things will be different this year as stores like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will keep their doors closed on Thursday.

And some people are happy to hear that.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think the staff is entitled to have their own Thanksgiving holiday. And I appreciate that stores want to do business and that people are shopping on Thanksgiving. But I think the staff needs some time off too,” says Donald Knudsen.

“I think it’s the right thing to do so people can be with their families if they have family here,” says Ed Harvey.

Others have mixed feelings.

“I really think it’s good, but then I think a lot of people like me and my family. We have a tradition, and we go shopping starting Thanksgiving evening after we have our meal at my sister’s house,” says Mechelle Roberts.

Many stores will be open Black Friday, but some people won’t take on the crowds this year.

“Doing more online shopping, and it’s because of this COVID stuff. Everybody’s saying stay at home, and I think that’s a wise thing,” says Knudsen.

Still, others plan to hit the stores for those Black Friday deals.

“My mom and sister do because I have to work. But yeah. If I was off, oh yeah,” says Roberts.

