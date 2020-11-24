Advertisement

Ex-priest pleads not guilty to sex crimes

Marcin Garbacz makes his first appearance in federal court.
Marcin Garbacz makes his first appearance in federal court. (KEVN)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Rapid City convicted of stealing from local parishes returned to the courtroom for charges related to sexual misconduct.

Marcin Garbacz, 42, entered a not guilty plea before federal court on two counts of illicit sexual activity on Tuesday.

The former priest, who appeared before the judge virtually, contested one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of receipt of child pornography. He is accused of participating in a sexual relationship with a person under the age of 18 in 2011 and possessing computer files of one or more minors between July 2011 and May 2019.

Receipt of child pornography is a class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He faces up to 40 years in prison for both charges combined.

Garbacz was found guilty of stealing around $260,000 from local parishes through money laundering, wire fraud and filing a false tax return in March.

