Advertisement

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel

Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people don’t want to spend vacation time in the office, but things are a little different if you work for an airline.

Delta Airlines is gifting employees with two passes for free travel anywhere in the world the airline flies.

The perk is for anyone who worked or took voluntary leave in 2020, covering about 40,000 employees.

The passes never expire.

Delta reported a $5.4 billion loss last month.

Airlines and employee unions have been pushing Congress to extend the $50 billion bailout it passed last spring since it ran out Oct. 1.

Delta and Southwest Airlines said in September that they would not take additional federal loans.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A School of Mines student died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks...
Mines student dies after crashing into RV in Rapid City
Police are currently investigating a robbery that just took place at 918 E. North Street.
RCPD search for suspect involved in Subway robbery
Rapid City Police are looking for a man in his later 20s to early 30s, wearing a pink or purple...
RCPD looks for suspect who robbed a casino
Marcin Garbacz
Former Rapid City Catholic priest sentenced to federal prison
The lawsuit cites two reasons Amendment A violates South Dakota’s constitution: that the...
Lawsuit seeks to block recreational marijuana in South Dakota

Latest News

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect responsible for the...
Philadelphia community mourns 12-year-old boy fatally shot while answering door
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
NYC’s first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, has died
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options